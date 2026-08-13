Wall Street and Oil Markets React to U.S. Rate Speculations

Investor sentiment lifted stocks on Thursday, driven by diminished rate hike expectations in the U.S. Despite geopolitical tensions, oil prices dropped due to increased inventories and pessimistic demand forecasts.

U.S. producer price data, remaining unchanged in July, influenced market dynamics by lessening the Federal Reserve rate hike likelihood planned for next month, thus propelling tech-driven gains on the S&P 500.

The divide between U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, alongside soaring U.S. federal budget deficit, added complexity to financial landscapes as commodities and currencies adjusted to unfolding developments.