Wall Street and Oil Markets React to U.S. Rate Speculations

Investor activities drove stock markets higher amid reduced rate hike expectations in the U.S., while oil prices fell due to higher inventories and lower demand forecasts. The S&P 500 and other indices saw gains, fueled by strong AI sector earnings. Meanwhile, ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and rising federal deficits posed additional financial pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:51 IST
Wall Street and Oil Markets React to U.S. Rate Speculations
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  • Country:
  • United States

Investor sentiment lifted stocks on Thursday, driven by diminished rate hike expectations in the U.S. Despite geopolitical tensions, oil prices dropped due to increased inventories and pessimistic demand forecasts.

U.S. producer price data, remaining unchanged in July, influenced market dynamics by lessening the Federal Reserve rate hike likelihood planned for next month, thus propelling tech-driven gains on the S&P 500.

The divide between U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, alongside soaring U.S. federal budget deficit, added complexity to financial landscapes as commodities and currencies adjusted to unfolding developments.

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