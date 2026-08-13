Tariff Challenges: U.S. Automakers Fight for Competitiveness

Detroit automakers are challenging the Trump administration's trade deal revisions, claiming these changes could cost them billions and weaken their competitive edge against foreign rivals.

The companies are navigating existing tariffs on steel and aluminum, alongside new proposals that could further raise costs, including demands for increased U.S. content in vehicles.

As costs surge, Ford has announced its intention to move Lincoln production to the U.S., a decision partly influenced by the Trump administration's policies, while trade talks with Mexican and Canadian officials continue.