Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Putin Visits Disputed Kuril Island

In a move that has reignited historical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the disputed Kuril island of Iturup, known as Etorofu in Japan, prompting strong condemnation from Tokyo. This island is among four in the chain seized by Moscow at the end of World War Two.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi criticized the visit as "absolutely unacceptable," emphasizing its impact on the Japanese populace and urging Russia to recognize its seriousness. Relations between Russia and Japan have been strained since Japan condemned Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions.

Putin's visit, which involved stops at a school, hospital, and fish-processing plant, came just before the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. The visit marked the first by a Russian leader since Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, sparking diplomatic protests and reinforcing nationalistic rhetoric from both Russian and Japanese officials.