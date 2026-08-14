BP Ventures into Post-Maduro Venezuela Amidst Regulatory Shifts

BP has ventured into post-Maduro Venezuela, securing a license to explore and develop a gasfield off the Venezuelan coast. This move signifies the entry of XRG, the overseas investment arm of Adnoc, UAE's national oil company, into the region.

In a separate development, JPMorgan Chase discontinued its banking relations with Polymarket due to regulatory concerns. The decision reflects the financial sector's increasing scrutiny over compliance.

Meanwhile, Cevian Capital, a significant activist investor, is advocating for increased remuneration for non-executive directors in UK boardrooms. This proposal is aimed at revitalizing British companies and countering the decline of the London market.