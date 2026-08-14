BP Ventures into Post-Maduro Venezuela Amidst Regulatory Shifts

BP advances into post-Maduro Venezuela to explore a gasfield, marking a strategic entry with UAE's Adnoc. Meanwhile, JPMorgan severs ties with Polymarket over compliance issues, and activist Cevian Capital pushes for higher UK boardroom pay to stimulate market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 09:47 IST
BP Ventures into Post-Maduro Venezuela Amidst Regulatory Shifts
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  • United Kingdom

BP has ventured into post-Maduro Venezuela, securing a license to explore and develop a gasfield off the Venezuelan coast. This move signifies the entry of XRG, the overseas investment arm of Adnoc, UAE's national oil company, into the region.

In a separate development, JPMorgan Chase discontinued its banking relations with Polymarket due to regulatory concerns. The decision reflects the financial sector's increasing scrutiny over compliance.

Meanwhile, Cevian Capital, a significant activist investor, is advocating for increased remuneration for non-executive directors in UK boardrooms. This proposal is aimed at revitalizing British companies and countering the decline of the London market.

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