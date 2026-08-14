WPI Inflation Marginally Eases as Fuel Costs Drop
India's wholesale price inflation slightly decreased to 9.78% in July 2026, from 9.87% in June, primarily due to a decline in the Fuel and Power group. However, this moderation was slightly offset by rising inflation in Primary Articles and Manufactured Products, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
India has witnessed a slight reduction in wholesale price inflation, which eased to 9.78% in July 2026 from 9.87% recorded in June, as per data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
This moderation is attributed to a decline in inflation within the Fuel and Power group, which fell to 20.05% from the previous month's 27.41%. However, notable increases in Primary Articles and Manufactured Products exerted upward pressures on inflation figures.
The WPI Food Index rose to 6.65% in July, led by spikes in the costs of food articles, textiles, chemicals, and basic metals. The Ministry also adjusted May's WPI figures, indicating a broader inflationary trend throughout early 2026.