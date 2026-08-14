WPI Inflation Marginally Eases as Fuel Costs Drop

India has witnessed a slight reduction in wholesale price inflation, which eased to 9.78% in July 2026 from 9.87% recorded in June, as per data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This moderation is attributed to a decline in inflation within the Fuel and Power group, which fell to 20.05% from the previous month's 27.41%. However, notable increases in Primary Articles and Manufactured Products exerted upward pressures on inflation figures.

The WPI Food Index rose to 6.65% in July, led by spikes in the costs of food articles, textiles, chemicals, and basic metals. The Ministry also adjusted May's WPI figures, indicating a broader inflationary trend throughout early 2026.