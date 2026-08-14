Muted European Markets Amid Middle East Uncertainty

European stocks showed little movement on Thursday as traders awaited key employment data from the eurozone following a strong earnings season. Weaker commodity prices weighed on energy and mining shares, with the STOXX 600 index closing nearly flat.

The region's companies are experiencing one of the strongest earning seasons in years, driven by elevated commodity prices resulting from the Middle East conflict. Yet, uncertainty surrounding this geopolitical situation, particularly the strategic Strait of Hormuz, kept investor sentiment cautious.

The energy sector saw a decline as Brent crude futures fell 0.7%, pressured by potential weaker global demand and increased U.S. crude inventories. With eurozone employment data anticipated and unchanged U.S. producer prices in July, investors are keenly observing central bank monetary policy directions.