HCLTech and NetApp Amplify AI with Hybrid Cloud STaaS Partnership

HCLTech and NetApp are furthering their collaboration to improve hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service (STaaS) solutions, aiming to propel enterprise artificial intelligence adoption. This strategic initiative is designed to help organizations expand AI capabilities alongside traditional data operations. According to a press release from HCLTech, the joint venture merges HCLTech's Utility for Everything (U4X) digital infrastructure framework with NetApp's Keystone pay-as-you-go storage services. This architecture helps businesses adapt their data storage needs to evolving operational requirements while leveraging HCLTech's AI Factory solutions for the development and deployment of generative AI applications.

The collaborative model integrates consumption-based infrastructure with data management services, smoothly transitioning enterprise operations from initial AI testing stages to comprehensive implementation. It enables companies to execute workloads closer to their data storage centers, addressing both data governance and operational efficiency. Rampal Singh, a Senior Vice President at HCLTech, highlighted the project's operational ambitions, emphasizing its practical and efficient approach to scaling AI within enterprises.

The expanded partnership also includes deployment frameworks tested across different commercial sectors. Past implementations feature successes like a global food and beverage company that decreased upfront infrastructure costs and a European telecom firm utilizing the system to comply with regional regulations. Alvaro Celis, NetApp's Chief Partner and Ecosystem Officer, praised the alliance's co-developed technological solutions, emphasizing its commitment to delivering significant customer value through a flexible business model anchored by HCLTech's expertise.