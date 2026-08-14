Eureka Forbes Under Fire: Child Labour in Supply Chain Exposed

Eureka Forbes, a prominent Indian electronics company, has initiated an internal investigation following the discovery of child labour at one of its New Delhi suppliers. This comes after the National Human Rights Commission urged the company, along with Havells and Unilever's India unit, to scrutinize their supply chains.

Authorities recently rescued four children from YY Harness, a small-scale vendor involved in electrical wiring and components. Eureka Forbes, a leading maker of water purifiers, stated through its CFO, Gaurav Khandelwal, that it is taking the allegations seriously and has begun an immediate review and audit of its practices.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about child exploitation in supply chains. The commission's orders, which are binding, called for urgent action. Police investigations continue, with the rescued children reporting minimal wages for six-day work weeks.