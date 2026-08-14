Eureka Forbes Under Fire: Child Labour in Supply Chain Exposed
Eureka Forbes launches an internal investigation after child labour is discovered at a supplier in New Delhi. Authorities rescued four minors working at YY Harness. The National Human Rights Commission demands checks from Eureka, Havells, and Unilever's India unit. The matter raises concerns about child exploitation in supply chains.
- Country:
- India
Eureka Forbes, a prominent Indian electronics company, has initiated an internal investigation following the discovery of child labour at one of its New Delhi suppliers. This comes after the National Human Rights Commission urged the company, along with Havells and Unilever's India unit, to scrutinize their supply chains.
Authorities recently rescued four children from YY Harness, a small-scale vendor involved in electrical wiring and components. Eureka Forbes, a leading maker of water purifiers, stated through its CFO, Gaurav Khandelwal, that it is taking the allegations seriously and has begun an immediate review and audit of its practices.
The incident underscores ongoing concerns about child exploitation in supply chains. The commission's orders, which are binding, called for urgent action. Police investigations continue, with the rescued children reporting minimal wages for six-day work weeks.