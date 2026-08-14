Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruption

Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Saturday as a result of ongoing volcanic activity from Mount Etna. The continuous eruptions have led to the cancellation or rerouting of hundreds of flights throughout the week. Catania, recognized as Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, will halt all arrivals until 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on August 15, according to a statement from airport operator SAC released late on Thursday.

Travelers are urged to verify the status of their flights with respective airlines before heading to the airport. The ongoing flight restrictions coincide with the peak of the summer holiday season, impacting thousands of passengers and amplifying the pressure on Sicily's other airports.

Mount Etna, known as Europe's highest and most active volcano, consistently disrupts operations at Catania airport. In May, the airport operator initiated the sale of at least a 51% stake.