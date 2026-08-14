European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone Data

European shares experienced a quiet Friday as investors assessed ongoing geopolitical tensions and awaited crucial economic data from the euro zone. The market remains poised for a slight weekly decline, primarily influenced by the stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations.

At 0710 GMT, the STOXX 600 index ticked up 0.05% to 659.65. This comes despite slight dips earlier in the week, buoyed by an impressive earnings season where second-quarter expectations for European companies have been raised for the eighth consecutive week. Earnings for the index are expected to grow by 23.4%, spearheaded by strong performances in the energy and materials sectors.

However, the threat of a persistent naval blockade on Iran by the United States has pushed oil futures up by 1% to $87.93 per barrel, causing renewed concerns over oil supply disruptions. As rhetoric sharpens between Washington and Tehran, investor risk appetite remains cautious. Meanwhile, softer U.S. inflation data fuels speculation on potential Federal Reserve monetary policies, as investors turn their attention to the euro zone's impending employment and GDP numbers scheduled for release at 0900 GMT.