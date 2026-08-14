Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure
A serious incident involving an Air India Airbus A320 led to a dramatic 300-foot drop due to a hydraulic pressure loss, injuring 24 passengers. The event is under investigation with no cause yet identified. It poses an added challenge for Air India's new CEO amid existing financial and regulatory pressures.
- Country:
- India
An Air India Airbus A320's rapid altitude drop by 300 feet injured 24 passengers after a hydraulic systems failure, according to Airbus' preliminary analysis. The incident occurred on August 4 during a flight from Phuket to Delhi, and landed safely despite the loss.
Airbus' initial findings revealed issues with all three hydraulic systems, causing a momentary glitch in flight controls. Pilots lost control for four seconds, during which the aircraft pitched upward. Crucial inspections and tests of hydraulic components and sensors have been recommended by Airbus to determine the cause.
The incident has been classified as serious, involving substantial technical and structural assessments. Affecting Air India's reputational and operational challenges, it emerges amid preparation for a leadership transition under Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO. Regulatory scrutiny follows safety concerns post a tragic crash, adding pressure on the airline.
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