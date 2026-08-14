India's Logistics Data Bank Hits 10 Crore Milestone: A Leap in Digital Tracking

India's Logistics Data Bank has tracked 10 crore export-import containers since its 2016 launch, enhancing the efficiency and transparency of supply chains. This milestone underscores India's commitment to modernizing logistics through technology, aiding efforts to bolster manufacturing and expand international trade influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:27 IST
India's Logistics Data Bank Hits 10 Crore Milestone: A Leap in Digital Tracking
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant stride toward enhancing the efficiency and transparency of India's supply chains, the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) has successfully tracked 10 crore export-import (EXIM) containers since its inception in 2016. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal emphasized the critical role efficient logistics play in strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding India's international trade footprint.

The LDB utilizes technology-based tracking mechanisms to provide end-to-end visibility of container movements across India, marking a milestone in the nation's logistics journey. 'The tracking of 10 crore containers through the Logistics Data Bank is an important milestone,' Goyal stated, highlighting how technological interventions are modernizing supply chains and enhancing the competitiveness of Indian industry.

The platform, equipped with RFID, IoT, Big Data, and Cloud computing, offers real-time visibility and analytics on various operational metrics. It spans a robust operational network including ports, container terminals, and major logistics infrastructure. As LDB continues to evolve, its contributions to container management have garnered recognition from the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unakoti

Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unak...

India
2
Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations: Balancing Renewables with Nuclear Power

Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations: Balancing Renewables with Nu...

Spain
3
Ebola Spreads to Unaffected Congo Province

Ebola Spreads to Unaffected Congo Province

Democratic Republic of Congo
4
Russia Accuses U.S. of Deep Involvement in Ukrainian Attacks

Russia Accuses U.S. of Deep Involvement in Ukrainian Attacks

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026