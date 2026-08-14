India's Logistics Data Bank Hits 10 Crore Milestone: A Leap in Digital Tracking

In a significant stride toward enhancing the efficiency and transparency of India's supply chains, the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) has successfully tracked 10 crore export-import (EXIM) containers since its inception in 2016. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal emphasized the critical role efficient logistics play in strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding India's international trade footprint.

The LDB utilizes technology-based tracking mechanisms to provide end-to-end visibility of container movements across India, marking a milestone in the nation's logistics journey. 'The tracking of 10 crore containers through the Logistics Data Bank is an important milestone,' Goyal stated, highlighting how technological interventions are modernizing supply chains and enhancing the competitiveness of Indian industry.

The platform, equipped with RFID, IoT, Big Data, and Cloud computing, offers real-time visibility and analytics on various operational metrics. It spans a robust operational network including ports, container terminals, and major logistics infrastructure. As LDB continues to evolve, its contributions to container management have garnered recognition from the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index.