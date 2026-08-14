Indonesia's Strategic Move: Prabowo's New Commodity Exchange Initiative

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto unveiled plans for a new commodity exchange, aiming to launch it by early next year. This initiative seeks to establish pricing control over Indonesia's key resources, including palm oil and nickel, pushing the goal for the country to become a global price-setter.

The proposed exchange, expected to be operational by January 1, 2027, will focus on key strategic minerals. This ambitious undertaking was highlighted during Prabowo's budget proposal, emphasizing the need for Indonesia to harness its natural resource potential for future growth.

While Prabowo's administration faces economic challenges, including currency depreciation, he remains optimistic about overcoming these hurdles. Analysts have noted concerns over transaction costs and investor skepticism; however, the administration's resolve to keep profits within Indonesia's borders remains steadfast.