Indonesia's Strategic Move: Prabowo's New Commodity Exchange Initiative

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced a new commodity exchange set for launch by January 1, 2027, aiming to set prices for the nation's commodities. This move seeks to leverage Indonesia's rich resources to boost economic growth. The plan is part of Prabowo's broader vision to make Indonesia a global price-setter in commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:07 IST
Indonesia's Strategic Move: Prabowo's New Commodity Exchange Initiative
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  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto unveiled plans for a new commodity exchange, aiming to launch it by early next year. This initiative seeks to establish pricing control over Indonesia's key resources, including palm oil and nickel, pushing the goal for the country to become a global price-setter.

The proposed exchange, expected to be operational by January 1, 2027, will focus on key strategic minerals. This ambitious undertaking was highlighted during Prabowo's budget proposal, emphasizing the need for Indonesia to harness its natural resource potential for future growth.

While Prabowo's administration faces economic challenges, including currency depreciation, he remains optimistic about overcoming these hurdles. Analysts have noted concerns over transaction costs and investor skepticism; however, the administration's resolve to keep profits within Indonesia's borders remains steadfast.

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