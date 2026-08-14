Weekly Financial Insights: Trends and Surprises in Global Markets

This week, Reuters Open Interest presents a comprehensive analysis of the financial landscape, spotlighting significant global trends across various sectors.

Middle East oil exports have been lower than expected, challenging U.S. Energy Department claims, while U.S. worker wages have hit historic lows, widening the gap between Main Street and Wall Street amid soaring corporate profits.

Automation in transport is set to reshape the U.S. energy market, a pivotal sector for fuel consumption, while European banks have surpassed U.S. tech giants in performance, driven by rising interest rates and economic recalibrations.