Goldman Sachs Forecasts New Heights for Europe's STOXX 600

Goldman Sachs has increased its 12-month forecast for Europe's STOXX 600 index to 695 points, citing robust corporate earnings. Despite concerns over energy supply, the index has shown strong performance due to substantial energy and material profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:32 IST
Goldman Sachs Forecasts New Heights for Europe's STOXX 600
  • Country:
  • Europe

Goldman Sachs has adjusted its forecast for Europe's STOXX 600, lifting its 12-month target to 695 points. This change reflects the brokerage's confidence in the region's strong corporate earnings and economic resilience.

According to Goldman's projections, the pan-continental index has about a 5.5% upside from current levels. Key drivers include soaring energy and materials profits, which help balance out weaker demand in other sectors. Europe is poised for one of its best earnings seasons in years.

Yet, the brokerage remains cautious about potential risks. While European equities offer high shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, the continent's dependence on imported energy poses a significant challenge. Despite a robust 11.3% increase year-to-date, an extended energy shock could impact investor sentiment.

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