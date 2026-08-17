EU Funding Brings Greener Kindergartens and Trolleybuses to Ternopil

The western Ukrainian city of Ternopil is upgrading everyday public services with European Union support, completing energy-efficiency improvements at four kindergartens and introducing 17 Ukrainian-made trolleybuses for residents. Around 250,000 people live in the city, where investment backed by the European Investment Bank is being directed towards infrastructure that can lower operating costs while making schools and public transport more comfortable and accessible.

More than 1,100 children and 250 staff members are expected to benefit from improvements at kindergartens No. 1, No. 14, No. 20 and No. 21. Around €5 million in EIB financing supported the work through the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme, with upgrades covering insulation, windows and doors, heating, ventilation, energy-efficient lighting and accessibility.

Kindergarten Upgrades Expected to Cut Energy Use

The renovated facilities are projected to consume at least 20% less energy, helping Ternopil reduce costs while providing warmer and more comfortable spaces for children. Energy savings have become particularly valuable for Ukrainian municipalities seeking to maintain dependable public services while dealing with the pressures created by Russia's war against Ukraine.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said strong municipalities were an important part of Ukraine's resilience and recovery, describing the investments in Ternopil as practical improvements that make essential services greener, more efficient and easier to access.

17 Ukrainian-Made Trolleybuses Join City Network

Another €5.5 million in EIB financing is supporting 17 new trolleybuses through the Ukraine Urban Public Transport Project II. The vehicles were manufactured in Ukraine by ElectronMash LLC, linking the city's transport upgrade with support for domestic manufacturing.

The trolleybuses feature low-floor designs, energy-efficient heating and air conditioning, GPS tracking, passenger information systems, video surveillance and ramps for people with reduced mobility. Ternopil also expects the newer fleet to lower maintenance expenses, reduce vehicle downtime and make its public transport network greener.

Ukraine's Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk, said projects of this kind allow communities to rebuild infrastructure in a way that makes it more modern, efficient and accessible, while the purchase of locally manufactured vehicles provides an additional benefit for Ukrainian industry.

EU Support Focuses on Everyday City Services

EU officials described the projects as examples of international assistance producing improvements that residents can experience directly. Joost Mohlmann of the EU Delegation to Ukraine said better kindergartens and locally manufactured trolleybuses provide stronger services now while contributing to Ternopil's future resilience.

Mayor Serhii Nadal said the impact is visible in everyday life, with children gaining warmer educational facilities, passengers receiving modern public transport and the city operating more efficient infrastructure. The combined investment shows how Ukraine's wider recovery is also taking place through practical municipal projects that improve the services communities depend on each day.