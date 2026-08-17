A Russian offensive on port infrastructure has caused significant damage to a civilian vessel in Ukraine's Odesa region. The Togo-flagged ship was hit overnight, leading to injuries among four individuals, according to an announcement from the regional governor on Monday.

The attack escalated tensions in the area, following a series of aggressive actions that have strained international relations. However, emergency services managed to extinguish the fires, preventing further destruction.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper communicated the details of the incident via the Telegram messaging app, emphasizing the immediate response to control the situation and safeguard affected communities.