Vidyashilp Community Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Grand Rendition of Vande Mataram

The Vidyashilp Community in Bengaluru commemorated India's 80th Independence Day with a large-scale rendition of Vande Mataram, involving over 6,000 participants. This gathering highlighted the community's commitment to fostering responsible citizenship through unity and shared cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:21 IST
Vidyashilp Community Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Grand Rendition of Vande Mataram
A collective rendition of Vande Mataram - among the largest by a single school community on one campus - honours 80 years of Independence and the 150th anniversary of the national song.. Image Credit: ANI

The Vidyashilp Community in Bengaluru united over 6,000 participants, including students, faculty, staff, and parents, for a grand collective rendition of Vande Mataram on India's 80th Independence Day. This event underscored the community's aim to nurture globally minded citizens.

Marking more than just a ceremonial occasion, the entire community's participation exemplified their pride and gratitude towards India, transforming the celebration into one of the largest renditions of the patriotic song by a single school. The gathering was professionally filmed, with plans to release the film as a tribute to the nation.

Dr. Kiran Pai, Managing Director of Vidyashilp Education Group, emphasized that the initiative was a lesson in unity and service, reflecting the school's dedication to creating meaningful, educational experiences that go beyond academics and inspire students to respect and appreciate India's rich heritage.

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