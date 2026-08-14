Vidyashilp Community Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Grand Rendition of Vande Mataram
The Vidyashilp Community in Bengaluru commemorated India's 80th Independence Day with a large-scale rendition of Vande Mataram, involving over 6,000 participants. This gathering highlighted the community's commitment to fostering responsible citizenship through unity and shared cultural pride.
The Vidyashilp Community in Bengaluru united over 6,000 participants, including students, faculty, staff, and parents, for a grand collective rendition of Vande Mataram on India's 80th Independence Day. This event underscored the community's aim to nurture globally minded citizens.
Marking more than just a ceremonial occasion, the entire community's participation exemplified their pride and gratitude towards India, transforming the celebration into one of the largest renditions of the patriotic song by a single school. The gathering was professionally filmed, with plans to release the film as a tribute to the nation.
Dr. Kiran Pai, Managing Director of Vidyashilp Education Group, emphasized that the initiative was a lesson in unity and service, reflecting the school's dedication to creating meaningful, educational experiences that go beyond academics and inspire students to respect and appreciate India's rich heritage.
ALSO READ
-
Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge
-
Delhi Set to Launch World Punjabi Literary Festival, Honoring Art and Resilience
-
India's Infrastructure Renaissance: Building Better for 2047
-
Inspiring Journey: Armless Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone to Meet President on Independence Day
-
Civil Aviation Ministry Holds Tiranga Rally Ahead of Independence Day