Vidyashilp Community Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Grand Rendition of Vande Mataram

The Vidyashilp Community in Bengaluru united over 6,000 participants, including students, faculty, staff, and parents, for a grand collective rendition of Vande Mataram on India's 80th Independence Day. This event underscored the community's aim to nurture globally minded citizens.

Marking more than just a ceremonial occasion, the entire community's participation exemplified their pride and gratitude towards India, transforming the celebration into one of the largest renditions of the patriotic song by a single school. The gathering was professionally filmed, with plans to release the film as a tribute to the nation.

Dr. Kiran Pai, Managing Director of Vidyashilp Education Group, emphasized that the initiative was a lesson in unity and service, reflecting the school's dedication to creating meaningful, educational experiences that go beyond academics and inspire students to respect and appreciate India's rich heritage.