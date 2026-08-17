Bollywood Stars Warned Over Surrogate Ad Controversy

Maharashtra's authorities have warned Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff to stop endorsing a product linked to banned pan masala, amid intensified food safety measures. The actors, who have not responded to requests for comment, are allegedly promoting cardamom associated with harmful beetle nut mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:10 IST
Bollywood Stars Warned Over Surrogate Ad Controversy
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Maharashtra state officials have issued warnings to Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, urging them to cease participation in advertisements for a brand tied to banned beetle nut products. This move comes as part of increased food safety vigilance in the state.

The state's new food safety chief has already gained attention for suspending restaurant licenses for poor hygiene and shutting down several big food chain outlets. The actors are under scrutiny for promoting Vimal's cardamom, a brand allegedly linked to harmful pan masala.

Health experts have long blamed pan masala for contributing to oral health issues, including cancer. Maharashtra's actions are seen as a step toward restricting misleading surrogate advertising, aligning with ongoing national discussions on tightening such regulations.

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