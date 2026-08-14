Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unakoti

In a significant boost to Tripura's development landscape, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated six projects and laid the foundation for 12 others in the Unakoti district. The initiatives, with a combined outlay of over Rs 45 crore, underline the government's commitment to ensuring development reaches every corner of the state.

Saha emphasized that the recent projects, in addition to 56 others initiated since December 2022, were steps towards enhancing infrastructure across sectors like education, healthcare, and road connectivity. Allocating a total of Rs 197 crore for various projects, the Chief Minister reiterated the need to focus on grassroots development and vital areas such as agriculture and social security.

Highlighting Unakoti's potential as a tourism magnet, CM Saha lauded the 'Clean and Green Unakoti' initiative, noting that developing the district's tourism infrastructure could significantly boost the local economy. He underscored efforts to improve other tourist spots, promising advancements in air connectivity to promote tourism. Saha also discussed a proposal to transform Pushpawant Palace into a five-star hotel as part of expanding Tripura's tourism sector.