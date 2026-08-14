Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unakoti

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates six development projects and lays foundations for 12 others in Unakoti district, aiming for widespread development across all districts and remote areas. Emphasizing tourism, infrastructure, and key sectors, Saha highlights the potential for economic growth and improved connectivity in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:53 IST
Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unakoti
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant boost to Tripura's development landscape, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated six projects and laid the foundation for 12 others in the Unakoti district. The initiatives, with a combined outlay of over Rs 45 crore, underline the government's commitment to ensuring development reaches every corner of the state.

Saha emphasized that the recent projects, in addition to 56 others initiated since December 2022, were steps towards enhancing infrastructure across sectors like education, healthcare, and road connectivity. Allocating a total of Rs 197 crore for various projects, the Chief Minister reiterated the need to focus on grassroots development and vital areas such as agriculture and social security.

Highlighting Unakoti's potential as a tourism magnet, CM Saha lauded the 'Clean and Green Unakoti' initiative, noting that developing the district's tourism infrastructure could significantly boost the local economy. He underscored efforts to improve other tourist spots, promising advancements in air connectivity to promote tourism. Saha also discussed a proposal to transform Pushpawant Palace into a five-star hotel as part of expanding Tripura's tourism sector.

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