Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

Asian markets saw a modest rise with Chinese stocks at the helm in anticipation of critical economic data. On the other hand, investors remained cautious amid the ongoing volatility in oil prices due to unresolved conflicts in the Gulf region.

Following a series of underwhelming data, the U.S. dollar slipped towards a two-month low, impacting the Federal Reserve's rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, European and U.S. futures indicated bullish trends, fueled by reduced concerns about immediate interest rate hikes.

Geopolitical tensions continued to influence oil prices, with Iran and the U.S. at odds over the Hormuz impasse. The uncertainty has kept oil prices in a tight range despite last week’s gains, as global growth prospects hinge on U.S., China, and Middle Eastern developments.