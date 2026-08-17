Gangland Vendetta: Triple Homicide Rocks Southern Spain

A drug-related shooting in southern Spain resulted in the deaths of a suspected gang leader's mother-in-law, his pregnant sister, and a teenager. The incident, seen as a gang rivalry settling in Isla Cristina, left the alleged leader's nephew seriously injured and remains under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:56 IST
Gangland Vendetta: Triple Homicide Rocks Southern Spain

A suspected gang leader's family came under fire in a violent drug-related incident in southern Spain, leaving three dead, including his mother-in-law, pregnant sister, and a young teenager, according to police reports.

The attack occurred in Isla Cristina's El Rocio neighborhood, known for its gang rivalries, with police treating the case as a score-settling between the Baba and Moriña Clans. A long-barrelled gun was reportedly used in the assault, and the suspect remains at large.

Despite no arrests being made, the investigation continues with a focus on previous gang confrontations, including an escalated clash in 2024, following which 'El Baba' was detained but remains in pre-trial custody.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Global
2
Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against ...

Global
3
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026