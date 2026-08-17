Gangland Vendetta: Triple Homicide Rocks Southern Spain

A suspected gang leader's family came under fire in a violent drug-related incident in southern Spain, leaving three dead, including his mother-in-law, pregnant sister, and a young teenager, according to police reports.

The attack occurred in Isla Cristina's El Rocio neighborhood, known for its gang rivalries, with police treating the case as a score-settling between the Baba and Moriña Clans. A long-barrelled gun was reportedly used in the assault, and the suspect remains at large.

Despite no arrests being made, the investigation continues with a focus on previous gang confrontations, including an escalated clash in 2024, following which 'El Baba' was detained but remains in pre-trial custody.