EU to Expand Sanctions on Russia Amidst Heightened Tensions

The European Union is poised to expand its sanctions regime against Russia, aiming to increase pressure on Moscow amidst ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, a top EU official revealed. Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the expanded sanctions package would be the most comprehensive since the conflict's inception.

The list, reportedly including approximately 1,600 new entries, will target individuals and entities crucial to Russia's military industry. The measures include travel bans, transaction restrictions, and asset freezes, aiming to further isolate the nation economically. Currently, EU sanctions encompass nearly 3,000 entities.

The European External Action Service plans to present the list to member states in September, seeking adoption by October. This initiative comes as the EU continues to navigate diplomatic challenges in imposing cohesive sanctions, including disputes over energy transfers with Greece.