Deadlock in Jharkhand: Students Demand Justice Over Exam Irregularities

Jharkhand's student protests intensify over alleged exam irregularities, as government delays talks. Concerns mount over transparency, with demands for exam cancellations and a CBI probe. Discussions stall as students remain hopeful yet firm on their demands, emphasizing a need for accountability and reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:47 IST
Deadlock in Jharkhand: Students Demand Justice Over Exam Irregularities
Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In Jharkhand, unrest escalates as students continue to protest against purported irregularities in recruitment exams organized by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi criticized the state government's delayed negotiations, accusing officials of lacking genuine intentions.

Students, dissatisfied with the government's responses, have been staging demonstrations and preparing for more assertive actions like organized marches. These protests, which have persisted for over three weeks, have prompted the government to attempt breaking the stalemate through renewed discussions.

Despite some agreements on reform demands, critical issues like examination cancellations and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry remain unaddressed. The situation underscores persistent demands for increased transparency and accountability in the state's recruitment processes.

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