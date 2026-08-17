Deadlock in Jharkhand: Students Demand Justice Over Exam Irregularities

In Jharkhand, unrest escalates as students continue to protest against purported irregularities in recruitment exams organized by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi criticized the state government's delayed negotiations, accusing officials of lacking genuine intentions.

Students, dissatisfied with the government's responses, have been staging demonstrations and preparing for more assertive actions like organized marches. These protests, which have persisted for over three weeks, have prompted the government to attempt breaking the stalemate through renewed discussions.

Despite some agreements on reform demands, critical issues like examination cancellations and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry remain unaddressed. The situation underscores persistent demands for increased transparency and accountability in the state's recruitment processes.