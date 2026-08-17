Niroshan Dickwella's Century Drought Continues

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella missed another chance for a Test century, being dismissed for 80 against India in Galle. His tally now stands at 23 half-centuries without reaching 100, the highest in Test history. Dickwella trails Shane Warne in runs scored without a Test century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:49 IST
Niroshan Dickwella's Century Drought Continues
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella once again fell short of reaching his maiden Test century, dismissed for 80 by Prasidh Krishna on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Galle.

Dickwella aimed to narrow India's substantial first-innings lead but was caught behind after securing his 23rd Test half-century. This dismissal extended his record for the most 50+ scores in Tests without converting any into a century.

The 33-year-old, with 23 half-centuries to his name, has come closest in 2021 in Antigua, dismissed for 96. He tops the list of half-century scorers never reaching a century, surpassing others like Chetan Chauhan and Shane Warne.

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