Niroshan Dickwella's Century Drought Continues

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella once again fell short of reaching his maiden Test century, dismissed for 80 by Prasidh Krishna on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Galle.

Dickwella aimed to narrow India's substantial first-innings lead but was caught behind after securing his 23rd Test half-century. This dismissal extended his record for the most 50+ scores in Tests without converting any into a century.

The 33-year-old, with 23 half-centuries to his name, has come closest in 2021 in Antigua, dismissed for 96. He tops the list of half-century scorers never reaching a century, surpassing others like Chetan Chauhan and Shane Warne.