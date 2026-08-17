YY Harness Cleared of Child Labor Allegations
YY Harness, an Indian electric wiring manufacturer, has been cleared of employing underage workers at its New Delhi facility following a child labor investigation. After presenting evidence, the government allowed the company to reopen, stating no verification for the alleged minors was provided.
Indian electric wiring manufacturer YY Harness announced on Monday that it did not employ underage workers at its New Delhi facility. This statement follows the company's successful submission of evidence to clear its name in an ongoing child labor investigation.
On August 10, Delhi city government officials reportedly removed four children aged 14-16 from YY Harness's factory, according to Reuters citing government and police records. However, YY Harness has refuted these allegations, stating that none of their company records support the claim of employing underage workers.
Following the inspection by Delhi authorities and submission of documentary evidence by YY Harness, the company has been permitted to reopen, with authorities removing the factory's seal. YY Harness also noted no age-confirming documents had been shared regarding the alleged minors and emphasized compliance with India's strict labor laws.
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