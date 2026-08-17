YY Harness Cleared of Child Labor Allegations

YY Harness, an Indian electric wiring manufacturer, has been cleared of employing underage workers at its New Delhi facility following a child labor investigation. After presenting evidence, the government allowed the company to reopen, stating no verification for the alleged minors was provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:49 IST
YY Harness Cleared of Child Labor Allegations

Indian electric wiring manufacturer YY Harness announced on Monday that it did not employ underage workers at its New Delhi facility. This statement follows the company's successful submission of evidence to clear its name in an ongoing child labor investigation.

On August 10, Delhi city government officials reportedly removed four children aged 14-16 from YY Harness's factory, according to Reuters citing government and police records. However, YY Harness has refuted these allegations, stating that none of their company records support the claim of employing underage workers.

Following the inspection by Delhi authorities and submission of documentary evidence by YY Harness, the company has been permitted to reopen, with authorities removing the factory's seal. YY Harness also noted no age-confirming documents had been shared regarding the alleged minors and emphasized compliance with India's strict labor laws.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Global
2
Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against ...

Global
3
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026