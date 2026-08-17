China Premier Calls for Boost in International Trade Amid Domestic Challenges

In a crucial move to bolster China's economic position, Premier Li Qiang has called for concerted efforts to stabilize external demand and enhance international trade cooperation, according to a report by state media.

China, currently grappling with weak domestic demand due to a persistent property crisis, is heavily relying on its export sector to support economic productivity. This strategic pivot is crucial as household spending remains constrained.

Addressing the state council, China's cabinet, Premier Li emphasized the urgency of accelerating the deployment of policy funds and providing robust support for private investments in emerging industries and new infrastructure. These measures are seen as pivotal to sustaining China's economic momentum.