Dr. Neha Miglani Receives State Award for Pioneering Youth Empowerment and Wellness Initiatives

Dr. Neha Miglani, an entrepreneur and Art of Living Teacher, was awarded a State Award by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Recognized for her contribution to Art and Culture and youth empowerment, she has reached over 30,000 young people through meditation and wellness programs, helping combat drug and suicide issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:05 IST
Dr. Neha Miglani Receives State Award for Pioneering Youth Empowerment and Wellness Initiatives
Dr. Neha Miglani Honoured with State Commendation Award 2026. Image Credit: ANI

In a prestigious ceremony held in Chandigarh, Dr. Neha Miglani, known for her roles as an entrepreneur, educationist, and Art of Living Teacher, was honored with a State Award on Independence Day 2026. The accolade, presented by Hon'ble Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of U.T. Chandigarh, lauds Dr. Miglani's substantial contributions to Art and Culture as well as youth empowerment.

Dr. Miglani's commitment to societal development through wellness and personal growth is notable. For two decades, she has led young individuals away from harmful habits, such as drug use and suicidal tendencies, by promoting self-awareness and emotional stability. Her initiatives have involved over 30,000 youths in meditation and wellness, earning her national and international acclaim.

Beyond youth programs, Dr. Miglani has extended her expertise to the public service sector, conducting stress management sessions for more than 1,700 Chandigarh UT Police personnel. Her efforts reflect a steadfast dedication to mental and emotional well-being. Celebrating her recent State Award, Dr. Miglani expressed that such recognition is a motivation to continue her impactful work in society.

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