India-US Navies Complete Explosive Ordnance Disposal Exercise 2026 in Kochi

The Indian Navy and the United States Navy have concluded the eighth edition of their bilateral Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026 at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, bringing together specialist teams for practical training focused on explosive threats, diving operations and underwater missions. The exercise ended on August 14, 2026, after a series of professional exchanges, demonstrations and cross-training activities designed to help personnel learn from each other's operational experience.

Teams from both navies shared methods used during specialised EOD assignments, giving participants an opportunity to understand different approaches to complex situations where technical knowledge, careful coordination and quick decision-making are essential. The engagement also allowed personnel to exchange best practices while working with equipment and procedures used in demanding maritime environments.

Experts Discuss IED Threats and Mine Neutralisation

Subject Matter Expert Exchanges formed an important part of the exercise, with specialists discussing real-time threats posed by Improvised Explosive Devices and the procedures used to make dangerous explosive material safe. Sessions also covered mine neutralisation, an area that requires trained personnel to identify, assess and deal with underwater explosive threats while reducing risks to ships, infrastructure and people.

The discussions gave Indian and US Navy specialists a setting where operational knowledge could be shared directly, helping both sides compare procedures and develop a better understanding of how their counterparts respond to challenging EOD scenarios.

Unmanned Systems and Diving Skills Take Centre Stage

Training during the exercise extended into the underwater domain, including the employment of unmanned underwater systems that can support personnel during specialised missions. Such systems can play a useful role when teams need to examine underwater areas, locate potential hazards or conduct operations in environments where sending divers may involve significant risks.

The cross-training phase covered several diving disciplines, including wreck location and salvage operations, along with the use of specialist equipment. Personnel also carried out slithering exercises, adding another practical component to a programme built around developing skills that can be applied during complex maritime operations.

Joint Training Builds Greater Operational Coordination

Working together in realistic training situations gave diving and EOD teams from both countries an opportunity to strengthen their professional skills while becoming more familiar with each other's procedures, equipment and working methods. That familiarity can support smoother coordination when naval personnel from the two countries participate in joint activities or operate in situations requiring specialised maritime expertise.

The completion of the eighth edition reflects the continuing professional engagement between the Indian Navy and US Navy in specialised operational areas. By combining technical discussions with practical exercises, the bilateral programme strengthens interoperability and builds closer cooperation between personnel responsible for some of the most technically demanding tasks carried out in the maritime environment.