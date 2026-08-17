FairSquare Challenges Infantino's Eligibility for FIFA Presidency

Human rights organization FairSquare is urging FIFA to disqualify Gianni Infantino from running for another term as president, claiming he has already served the maximum allowable three terms. According to FairSquare, Infantino's justification that his initial term does not count, due to its interrupted nature, contradicts FIFA's regulations.

The crux of FairSquare's complaint, as detailed in a letter to FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee, is that this interpretation contradicts the FIFA statutes which strictly limit presidential terms to three. Miguel Maduro, a former FIFA official, supports this legal viewpoint, emphasizing the integrity of term limits established in 2016 reforms.

Infantino's conduct is under increased scrutiny as the FIFA Congress looms, where he plans to run for another term. Supporters and detractors are clashing, with UEFA, the AFC, and CONCACAF seeking a review of his actions linking to a proposed $20-billion subsidiary, while some national associations have signaled they will not support his re-election. Meanwhile, Infantino maintains backing from African and South American confederations.