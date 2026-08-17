INS Sudarshini Ends Azores Visit, Sets Sail for Lisbon

Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini concluded its port call at Ponta Delgada in the Azores on August 16, 2026, after a visit that combined naval engagement, cultural interaction and India's Independence Day celebrations as part of Lokayan 2026. The ship has now departed for Lisbon, continuing a voyage that is creating opportunities for Indian Navy personnel to engage with counterparts overseas while showcasing India's maritime traditions.

During the Azores visit, personnel from INS Sudarshini interacted with members of the Portuguese Navy through professional and cultural engagements that helped deepen familiarity between the two services. Such interactions aboard sail training ships carry a distinctive character, bringing together traditional seamanship and modern naval cooperation while giving crews an opportunity to exchange experiences in a less formal operational setting.

INS Sudarshini and NRP Sagres Strengthen Naval Ties

A key part of the visit was the interaction between INS Sudarshini and the Portuguese Navy's sail training vessel NRP Sagres, with a formal deck reception hosted aboard the Portuguese ship. INS Sudarshini later hosted a reciprocal evening deck reception attended by local military leaders, diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora, creating another setting for conversations and people-to-people engagement.

The exchanges reflected the wider maritime relationship between India and Portugal, with both navies using the port call to strengthen professional camaraderie while their sail training vessels shared the harbour at Ponta Delgada. The presence of the Indian community also added a cultural dimension to the visit and connected the naval deployment with Indians living away from home.

Independence Day Celebrated in the Azores

INS Sudarshini marked India's 80th Independence Day at Ponta Delgada on August 15, giving the crew an opportunity to celebrate the national occasion while deployed thousands of kilometres from home. The ship was dressed overall for the celebrations, creating a ceremonial appearance in the harbour, while a traditional Colours ceremony was conducted to mark the day with naval customs and a strong sense of national pride.

Celebrating Independence Day during an overseas deployment also gave the occasion a wider maritime setting, reflecting the Indian Navy's presence beyond home waters and the role of its training voyages in representing the country abroad. For personnel aboard the ship, the ceremony brought together the traditions of naval service with one of India's most important national celebrations.

Joint PASSEX Planned During Voyage to Lisbon

With the Ponta Delgada visit complete, INS Sudarshini has set sail for Lisbon, where the next stage of Lokayan 2026 will continue. The Indian vessel and NRP Sagres are scheduled to conduct a joint Passing Exercise, or PASSEX, at sea on August 21, providing their crews with an opportunity to move from harbour engagements to coordinated activity on the water.

The planned exercise will include coordinated sail manoeuvres and communication drills, testing how effectively the two vessels can operate together while giving their crews practical experience in maritime coordination. The PASSEX is expected to add an operational dimension to the professional relationships developed during the Azores visit and strengthen interoperability between the Indian and Portuguese navies.