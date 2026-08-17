Tech Stocks Rise Amid US-Iran Tensions as AI Revenue Forecast Soars

The S&P 500 remained unchanged on Monday, influenced by US-Iran tensions and strong revenue forecasts from AI lab Anthropic, which boosted technology stocks. Despite recent concerns over AI investments, robust forecasts support tech-heavy Nasdaq nearing record highs. Fed rate forecasts remain uncertain with mixed views on potential rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 19:29 IST
Tech Stocks Rise Amid US-Iran Tensions as AI Revenue Forecast Soars
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On Monday, the S&P 500 remained largely unchanged as investors assessed escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, optimism in the technology sector rose following a strong revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic, lifting several key technology stocks.

An Iranian official warned of increased actions in the Strait of Hormuz if diplomatic talks with the U.S. fail, pushing Brent crude futures higher and reverberating through the S&P 500's energy index. Elsewhere, technology stocks saw a lift with Micron Technology and Sandisk posting notable gains.

The market's attention is now focused on the upcoming results from chipmaker Nvidia, as investors speculate on the sustained strength of the technology sector. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions also remain a key area of speculation, with mixed analyses about potential rate hikes in the upcoming months.

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