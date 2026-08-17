Tech Stocks Rise Amid US-Iran Tensions as AI Revenue Forecast Soars

On Monday, the S&P 500 remained largely unchanged as investors assessed escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, optimism in the technology sector rose following a strong revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic, lifting several key technology stocks.

An Iranian official warned of increased actions in the Strait of Hormuz if diplomatic talks with the U.S. fail, pushing Brent crude futures higher and reverberating through the S&P 500's energy index. Elsewhere, technology stocks saw a lift with Micron Technology and Sandisk posting notable gains.

The market's attention is now focused on the upcoming results from chipmaker Nvidia, as investors speculate on the sustained strength of the technology sector. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions also remain a key area of speculation, with mixed analyses about potential rate hikes in the upcoming months.