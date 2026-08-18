China Prepares for the Most Powerful Super El Niño Yet

China's National Climate Centre has announced a forecast predicting an upcoming Super El Niño, which may potentially become the most intense on record. This announcement was reported by state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

The expected phenomenon is poised to cause substantial disruptions to global weather patterns, with projections suggesting extreme temperatures and significant environmental changes.

The implications of this weather event could be vast, affecting agricultural productivity, economic stability, and the daily lives of individuals worldwide, as nations prepare to mitigate potential impacts.