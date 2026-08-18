New Zealand Adds 20 Peer-Led Beds for Mental Health Crisis Support

New Zealand is adding 20 peer-led acute alternative beds in Auckland and the lower South Island, giving people experiencing a mental health crisis another place to receive support outside a hospital setting. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the expansion will increase the number of these beds nationwide from 25 to 45, almost doubling existing capacity while offering people more choice about where they receive care.

The services are designed around a community-based, home-like environment where people can receive help from workers with their own lived experience of mental health challenges. The model can allow people to remain connected with family, friends and their wider community while receiving intensive support, particularly when admission to a hospital inpatient unit may not be the most suitable option.

Auckland to receive 12 new crisis support beds

Twelve of the new beds will be located in Central Auckland and operated by Pathways, a community organisation that has provided mental health and addiction services across New Zealand for more than 35 years. The Auckland service is expected to open in December, adding capacity in a region where the Government says demand has been higher than anticipated.

Doocey said Pathways' experience in community mental health, addiction services and peer support makes it well placed to operate the new service. Its existing relationships with local mental health teams are also expected to help connect people with other services when they require additional or ongoing care.

The Government originally planned a different regional distribution of the beds but decided to allocate more to the Northern Region because of higher demand in Auckland. The expansion is intended to reduce situations where people experiencing acute distress face lengthy waits for an inpatient bed when another form of crisis support could meet their needs.

Peer-led alternatives are not intended simply as additional accommodation. They provide structured support in a less clinical environment, where lived experience can help staff build trust with people going through difficult periods and give them space to focus on stabilisation and recovery.

Eight beds planned for the lower South Island

Another eight beds will open through a partnership between two South Island community organisations. Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust will provide six beds in Invercargill, while Uruuruwhenua Hauora will operate two beds in Alexandra. Both services are expected to begin operating in November.

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu has worked with southern communities for more than 25 years, while Uruuruwhenua Hauora has supported people in Central Otago for more than two decades. Their local experience is expected to help the services respond to the needs of people experiencing mental health and addiction challenges while connecting them with existing community support.

The locations also expand access to peer-led crisis care beyond major metropolitan areas. For people in southern communities, having alternatives closer to home can make it easier to maintain connections with personal support networks during a crisis rather than travelling significant distances for care.

Wider $61.6 million crisis response programme

The additional beds form part of a $61.6 million Government investment intended to improve New Zealand's mental health crisis response. The programme includes 40 additional frontline workers for Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams, more peer support workers in emergency departments and new Crisis Recovery Cafés alongside the acute alternative services.

Doocey said people in crisis should not face unnecessary waits for inpatient care, particularly when community-based support may be appropriate. Increasing the range of services is intended to help people receive assistance sooner while easing some pressure on hospital-based mental health facilities.

Once all 20 beds are operating, New Zealand will have 45 peer-led acute alternative beds. The expansion represents a greater role for community organisations and people with lived experience in crisis care, giving more New Zealanders an option between remaining unsupported at home and entering a hospital when they need immediate mental health assistance.