UN Experts Warn UK Trans Guidance Could Deepen Discrimination

United Nations human rights experts have raised fresh concerns over the United Kingdom's revised Code of Practice for Services, Public Functions and Associations, warning that the guidance could expose transgender and gender-diverse people to greater discrimination while creating difficult situations for service providers and the wider public. The revised Code came into force on 5 August 2026 and sets out how organisations should approach access to services and facilities where sex-based rules apply.

The experts said the Code takes what they see as an overly rigid approach to services that seek to include transgender people, with too little room for providers to judge whether inclusive arrangements may be lawful and suitable in particular circumstances. Their concern centres on guidance that treats a service used by both cisgender and transgender women as a mixed-sex service, which would then need to be available to all users rather than operating as a women-only service.

Concerns over how women-only services will operate

Under the approach described by the UN experts, service providers may face a choice between excluding transgender women from women's services or opening those services to men as well, apart from certain rules applying to membership-based associations. Transgender people could instead be expected to use services corresponding to their sex recorded at birth or use separate facilities when these are provided.

The experts argued that this framework risks turning exclusion into a routine method of legal compliance instead of requiring organisations to consider the circumstances surrounding individual services. They said decisions affecting access should be examined through human rights principles such as necessity and proportionality, rather than treating exclusion as a default response to uncertainty about the law.

This concern also extends beyond transgender people because enforcing sex-based access rules can involve decisions about who is questioned and why. The experts warned that transgender people could be placed in situations where they feel required to disclose their gender identity, while other women could face scrutiny because their appearance, clothing, voice or other characteristics do not match someone else's assumptions about how a woman should look or behave.

Privacy and dignity could come under pressure

Questions about a person's sex or gender identity can involve highly personal information, making the way organisations enforce the Code an important part of the debate. The experts said any request for such information should have a legitimate purpose, be strictly necessary and proportionate, and include safeguards that protect privacy and dignity, rather than becoming a routine part of entering a service or facility.

They also stressed that domestic legislation and court decisions do not remove the UK's responsibility to comply with its international human rights obligations. Their position builds on a joint statement issued on 26 February 2026, when several UN experts expressed concern that parts of the draft guidance appeared inconsistent with those obligations.

The debate also involves the rights of women and girls to safety, privacy and protection from violence, which the experts explicitly recognised as important. Their argument is that protecting those rights should not require treating transgender, gender-diverse or intersex people as a competing group whose rights must automatically be reduced.

UN experts call for close monitoring of the Code

The experts urged the UK Government and the Equality and Human Rights Commission to closely examine what happens as organisations begin applying the revised guidance in everyday settings. Monitoring could reveal whether particular provisions lead to discriminatory treatment, unnecessary demands for personal information, exclusion from essential services or increased scrutiny of people based on gender stereotypes.

They called for provisions that produce discriminatory outcomes to be reviewed, with the practical impact of the Code considered alongside its stated legal purpose. For the experts, the central issue is whether rules designed to protect one group can be implemented without unnecessarily restricting the dignity, privacy and equal treatment of another.

Their message was that human rights protections should not be treated as a competition between women and transgender people. In their view, safeguarding women and girls in all their diversity while protecting transgender, gender-diverse and intersex people from discrimination represents a set of overlapping obligations that governments and public bodies must address together.