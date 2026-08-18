Tragedy Strikes Again: School Shooting in the Philippines

A tragic school shooting in the southern Philippines resulted in two deaths, including the gunman, and follows a similar incident in June. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is urging measures to ensure school safety as investigations continue. The shooting highlights issues of gun control amid rare school violence in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: School Shooting in the Philippines
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A tragic incident unfolded in the southern Philippines as a shooting claimed the lives of two students at a high school, prompting calls for increased school safety measures across the nation. The gunman, who was also among the fatalities, brought a pistol and rifle into the classroom and opened fire.

Responding to this shocking event, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has mandated law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation and to develop strategies for preventing future school violence. He emphasized the need for schools to be sanctuaries where children can learn and grow securely.

The attack, which occurred at Ateneo de Zamboanga University, comes on the heels of another school shooting in June. While such incidents are rare in the Philippines, they raise concerns about the circulation of illegal firearms despite the country's stringent gun regulations.

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