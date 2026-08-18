European Markets Feel the Heat: Rising Oil Prices and Inflation Woes
European shares dipped as crude oil prices surged due to fading hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal. The STOXX 600 was down amid renewed Middle East tensions and rising euro zone bond yields, stoking inflation fears. Energy shares rose, while technology stocks saw significant losses.
European shares faced downward pressure on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and diminishing prospects for a lasting U.S.-Iran peace deal weighed heavily on the market. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.5% as of 0849 GMT, marking its fifth consecutive session of losses.
Geopolitical tensions intensified as Iran took a more aggressive military stance after failing to reach a permanent peace agreement with the U.S., leading to concerns about the impact on energy supplies. As a result, energy shares climbed 0.3% and Brent crude hit approximately $90 per barrel.
Amidst these developments, technology stocks suffered the steepest declines, with Huber+Suhner dropping 5.7% after disappointing profits and orders. Basic resources also fell, tracking gold prices down ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes release.