European Markets Feel the Heat: Rising Oil Prices and Inflation Woes

European shares faced downward pressure on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and diminishing prospects for a lasting U.S.-Iran peace deal weighed heavily on the market. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.5% as of 0849 GMT, marking its fifth consecutive session of losses.

Geopolitical tensions intensified as Iran took a more aggressive military stance after failing to reach a permanent peace agreement with the U.S., leading to concerns about the impact on energy supplies. As a result, energy shares climbed 0.3% and Brent crude hit approximately $90 per barrel.

Amidst these developments, technology stocks suffered the steepest declines, with Huber+Suhner dropping 5.7% after disappointing profits and orders. Basic resources also fell, tracking gold prices down ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes release.