Diplomatic Showdown: Iran Accuses Israel of Sabotage Amid Ceasefire Talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Israel of obstructing a US-Iran ceasefire agreement, citing Iran's diplomatic win. Despite US demands for surrender, Iran claims victory in war and talks. US maintains its stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, led by President Trump's firm policy.
- Country:
- Iran
In a recent statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of actively undermining diplomatic efforts related to a ceasefire understanding with the United States. Araghchi described Israel as the main obstacle to the successful implementation of the agreement, according to the Iranian news agency ISNA.
Araghchi claimed that the US initially aimed for Iran's unconditional surrender. However, Iran's resistance forced a compromise, with Araghchi alleging that most of the memorandum of understanding favored Iran. While the US sought regime change, Iran's persistence led to a negotiated ceasefire on its terms.
US President Donald Trump's administration remains adamant on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump's envoy, Jared Kushner, reiterated the need for Iran to halt nuclear ambitions and funding of regional terror, emphasizing a fair deal. The US maintains stringent conditions amid ongoing tensions.
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