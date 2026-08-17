Vizhinjam Port Set to Transform Kerala’s Economic Landscape with Full EXIM Operations

The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala is on the brink of a significant transformation, as it prepares to commence full-scale export-import (EXIM) operations on August 18. This pivotal moment in the state's maritime and economic progression will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, who will flag off the first export container at a ceremony scheduled for 10:45 am on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attending as the chief guest.

The port's transition from a transshipment hub to a major commercial gateway marks a significant development in India's maritime domain. Coinciding with this milestone, the state government is set to unveil 'Mission Samudra,' a visionary port-led industrial and logistics development initiative, poised to establish Vizhinjam as the core of a broader Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region.

This proposed region will host eight industrial clusters, the creation of three new cities, and span Kerala's 600-km coastline. It aims to nurture a comprehensive port-led economic ecosystem around Vizhinjam, supported by a Rs. 400-crore catalytic fund distributed across three prominent sectors: ports and connectivity, logistics development, and clusters and cities. An additional horizontal component will concentrate on program management and capacity building, with Mission Samudra's implementation spanning 14 sub-schemes. The recent successful trial run shipping a container from Vizhinjam to Valencia, Spain, has paved the way for full EXIM operations, further solidifying Vizhinjam's role in India's maritime trade.