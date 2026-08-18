Veerhealth Care's Stellar Q1: Soaring Revenues and Expansive Global Strategy

Veerhealth Care Limited experienced unprecedented growth in Q1 FY2026-27, driven by substantial increases in export sales, innovative product lines, and strategic domestic and international market expansions. The company achieved a 388.13% increase in total revenue and a 412.50% rise in PAT. Future plans include expanding export operations under the USFDA's nod.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:50 IST
Veerhealth Care's Stellar Q1: Soaring Revenues and Expansive Global Strategy
Veerhealth Care Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance with 388% YoY Revenue Growth and 412.50% YoY PAT Up. Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable first quarter for fiscal year 2026-27, Veerhealth Care Limited (BSE: VEERHEALTH) reported significant growth in its financial performance, marking a promising start to the year's business endeavors. This surge is largely attributed to a strategic focus on export sales, new product introductions, and burgeoning market opportunities both domestically and internationally.

The company's financial highlights revealed a dramatic 388.13% year-on-year increase in total revenue, reaching ₹25.09 crore. EBITDA climbed to ₹2.07 crore, representing a 233.87% gain from the previous year, while the Profit After Tax (PAT) soared by 412.50% year-on-year to ₹1.23 crore, demonstrating robust profitability and market confidence.

Veerhealth Care has been strategically expanding its footprint across borders, recently gaining USFDA approval to export OTC drug products to the U.S., and is currently in talks to penetrate the Russian market with oral care items. Domestically, the Ayuveer brand is strengthening its presence on major e-commerce platforms including Myntra and Amazon, aligning with its 'Local to Global' growth strategy.

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