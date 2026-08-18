Hadi Academy's Digital Initiative Sparks Communication Revolution Among Students

Hadi Academy in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has launched a pioneering digital initiative aimed at enhancing student communication skills and boosting confidence. Since its inception in 2024, this venture has provided students with a platform to express themselves naturally on video, garnering significant traction on social media.

The program encourages students to speak on everyday topics, stepping away from scripted answers. With remarkable social media engagement—one video hitting over 29 million views—the initiative has caught the attention of major media outlets like NDTV and India Today. The school's primary focus, however, is on using these exercises to foster communication and personality development.

This initiative aligns with the broader educational goals set by India's NEP 2020, which emphasizes technology in education. As part of this effort, Hadi Academy conducts weekly 20-minute sessions to develop skills such as critical thinking, confidence, and creativity. The initiative is part of a growing trend among educational institutions to leverage digital platforms for enhanced learning and student engagement.