UK's Unwavering Stance: Backing Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Andy Burnham reaffirms the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia, following reports of British-made drones used in strikes on Russian soil. Burnham emphasizes Britain's commitment to stand by Ukraine against Russia's invasion, in line with established UK policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:50 IST
UK's Unwavering Stance: Backing Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Andy Burnham

Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized on Tuesday that Britain remains resolute in its support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. His statement comes after Moscow issued a warning to London following claims that drones made in the UK had been deployed in strikes targeting Russian territories.

Burnham reiterated, "This is the UK doing what it has long said it would do, which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by Vladimir Putin." His comments highlight the continuity of Britain's position on the conflict, consistent with those of previous prime ministers.

He further assured that Britain is committed to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty, pledging unwavering support during times of crisis. "We are not fair-weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine's hour of need, and that won't change," Burnham affirmed.

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