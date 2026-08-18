Crude Prices and Market Strategies: Navigating Potential Economic Shifts

In the face of Brent crude prices stabilizing around USD 90-91 per barrel, influenced by U.S.-Iran tensions and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, analyzed the potential effects on corporate earnings. 'Indian corporates have largely factored in these prices, not seeing them as major earnings concerns,' Vakil stated. He cautioned that significant earnings reductions may only occur if crude surpasses USD 100 and sustains levels between USD 100 to 120.

Commenting on macroeconomic trends, Vakil anticipates Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, currently at approximately 9.8%, to gradually decrease towards Consumer Price Index (CPI) levels around 4.45%. He sees limited scope for further divergence, suggesting improvements as pressures from energy and food sectors subside. Vakil commended the RBI's Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR-B) deposit policy for its overwhelming response, predicting inflows exceeding 60-70 billion dollars by October 30, which, he noted, has fortified India's external buffers and supported the rupee.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, provided a framework for crude's impact, suggesting sustained prices above USD 85 would affect India's current account deficit, balance of payments, and inflation. If prices reach USD 105, he warned of potential early rate hikes. Chouhan identified persistent food inflation as a threat to corporate margins, particularly within distribution, consumption businesses, and FMCG sectors. He also emphasized the pressure faced by the auto, cement, and oil marketing sectors, while highlighting investor preference for sustained SIP flows amid challenging export cyclicals and enduring import dependencies.