India Champions People-Centric Environmental Action at BRICS Meeting

At the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India emphasized the need for people-centric and implementation-focused environmental action. Highlights included the adoption of a Joint Ministerial Statement, launch of knowledge compendiums, and talks on climate resilience and traditional knowledge integration under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:51 IST
India Champions People-Centric Environmental Action at BRICS Meeting
Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav along with delegates from BRICS Member Countries during the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting (Photo:X/Bhupendra Yadav). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India underscored the necessity of fostering people-centric and action-oriented environmental strategies. The event saw unanimous acceptance of a Joint Ministerial Statement and the introduction of four key knowledge compendiums.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, representing India, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of elevating the concerns of the Global South. Under India's BRICS leadership in 2026, the focus remains on resilience, innovation, and sustainability, with a strong emphasis on humanity and cooperation.

The meeting addressed pressing global environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Minister Yadav called for enhanced BRICS cooperation in areas like forest fire management and climate finance, advocating for a synergy between traditional knowledge and modern science.

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Global
2
India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

Global
3
UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

Global
4
Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026