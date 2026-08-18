India Champions People-Centric Environmental Action at BRICS Meeting

During the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India underscored the necessity of fostering people-centric and action-oriented environmental strategies. The event saw unanimous acceptance of a Joint Ministerial Statement and the introduction of four key knowledge compendiums.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, representing India, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of elevating the concerns of the Global South. Under India's BRICS leadership in 2026, the focus remains on resilience, innovation, and sustainability, with a strong emphasis on humanity and cooperation.

The meeting addressed pressing global environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Minister Yadav called for enhanced BRICS cooperation in areas like forest fire management and climate finance, advocating for a synergy between traditional knowledge and modern science.