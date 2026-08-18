Bond Market Turmoil: Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. bond market faced a sharp selloff on Tuesday, as the yield on the 30-year Treasury climbed to its highest point in almost 20 years. This surge was triggered by inflation concerns tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which also buoyed oil prices for a third consecutive day.

Market reactions underscore the persistent risk Middle Eastern conflict poses, notably affecting oil, bonds, currencies, and equities. With a calming period disrupted, there's renewed speculation around potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, now perceived to be less likely at the upcoming September meeting.

High yields are troubling equities, raising borrowing costs for companies investing in AI infrastructure. Analysts highlight the need for strategic hedging against oil and inflation volatility as investors await results from crucial Fed policy meetings and the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for further economic insights.