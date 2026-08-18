Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil Market Surge

Oil prices increased for a third session on Tuesday amid escalating Middle East tensions. Iran's stance and the U.S. decision not to extend a ceasefire have caused market unrest. As the conflict continues, Brent and WTI crude trade high, with fears of further supply disruptions affecting future oil price expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:42 IST
Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil Market Surge
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Oil prices saw an upward trend for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as Middle East tensions remained unresolved. The possibility of a resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict diminished with Iran indicating a more aggressive approach, while the United States ruled out continuing a ceasefire. This development has heightened concerns about extended disruptions in energy supply.

At 1203 GMT, Brent crude futures increased by 20 cents, reaching $91.07 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 49 cents to $84.99 per barrel. These futures reached their highest levels since late July earlier in the session, reflecting ongoing market unease.

Security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and halted progress in peace talks have exacerbated the situation. Iran's indications of fully closing the Strait until U.S. compliance with an interim deal has compounded the volatility. Despite some limited oil flow, the potential for significant disruption looms, particularly given Iran's continued negotiations with Oman over strait management.

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