RSS Gathers for Influential Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has convened a significant three-day All India Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam, with representatives from 32 Sangh-linked organizations participating. Akhila Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar confirmed the meeting's setup, scheduled from August 19 to 21.

Renowned RSS leaders, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, are presiding over the discussions, which aim to address a broad spectrum of societal concerns. Ambekar emphasized the importance of this meeting for strategic collaborations and addressing key issues facing the nation.

The annual gathering provides a platform for senior functionaries from various organizations to share insights and proposals on matters such as population imbalance and national development concepts. The focus remains on fostering dialogue and improving cooperation among Sangh-aligned entities to further national interests and public welfare.