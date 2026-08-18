RSS Gathers for Influential Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is hosting a three-day All India Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam, drawing 32 affiliated organizations. The event led by top RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale will address a range of societal issues and enhance organizational collaboration for national welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:45 IST
RSS Gathers for Influential Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam
Akhila Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has convened a significant three-day All India Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam, with representatives from 32 Sangh-linked organizations participating. Akhila Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar confirmed the meeting's setup, scheduled from August 19 to 21.

Renowned RSS leaders, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, are presiding over the discussions, which aim to address a broad spectrum of societal concerns. Ambekar emphasized the importance of this meeting for strategic collaborations and addressing key issues facing the nation.

The annual gathering provides a platform for senior functionaries from various organizations to share insights and proposals on matters such as population imbalance and national development concepts. The focus remains on fostering dialogue and improving cooperation among Sangh-aligned entities to further national interests and public welfare.

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