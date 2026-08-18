Supreme Court Demands Action on Captive Elephant Welfare

The Supreme Court issued directives to the Centre and the Captive Elephant Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday, demanding improvements in the regulatory framework for the upkeep and welfare of elephants held in captivity across the nation. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure uniform standards of care for these majestic creatures.

During a hearing involving a PIL filed by the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, which highlighted concerns over the welfare of captive elephants, the Court stressed the need for comprehensive DNA profiling of these elephants. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was tasked with ensuring a transparent and effective system for their medical care.

Key issues raised included the illegal sale and ownership of elephants, especially in private captivity. The Court underscored the necessity of establishing clear ownership and the provenance of elephants, with Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasizing that the animals should not be treated as mere private property but should be subject to statutory safeguards.