IAMGAME 2026: Uniting India's Sports Business and Culture

The upcoming IAMGAME 2026 will mark a significant milestone in India's sports sector by integrating the business and cultural facets of sports for the first time. Scheduled for August 21-22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the event includes a newly introduced Sports Fest alongside its established Sports Conclave.

The Sports Conclave will delve into the dynamics of commercial, institutional, and technological advancements driving Indian sports, while the Sports Fest aims to broaden exposure to new disciplines and enhance fan engagement. This dual approach targets building a robust sporting ecosystem beyond cricket by coupling investment with cultural discourse and participation.

Attracting over 700 delegates, the event will feature 50 speakers and 20 sports legends, including Olympic medalists, alongside sector representatives and international federation members. Conceptualized by ESP 360 Degree Solution, IAMGAME 2026 will focus on four key themes, including a platform for sports-tech startups to connect with investors and a dedicated awards ceremony.