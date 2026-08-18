IAMGAME 2026: Uniting India's Sports Business and Culture

IAMGAME 2026 is set to merge the business and cultural aspects of sports with its first-ever Sports Fest alongside the Sports Conclave in New Delhi. Scheduled for August 21-22, the event will bring together athletes, leaders, brands, and investors to foster a stronger sporting ecosystem in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:53 IST
IAMGAME 2026: Uniting India's Sports Business and Culture
The sports fest is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on August 21-22. (Photo: IAMGAME). Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming IAMGAME 2026 will mark a significant milestone in India's sports sector by integrating the business and cultural facets of sports for the first time. Scheduled for August 21-22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the event includes a newly introduced Sports Fest alongside its established Sports Conclave.

The Sports Conclave will delve into the dynamics of commercial, institutional, and technological advancements driving Indian sports, while the Sports Fest aims to broaden exposure to new disciplines and enhance fan engagement. This dual approach targets building a robust sporting ecosystem beyond cricket by coupling investment with cultural discourse and participation.

Attracting over 700 delegates, the event will feature 50 speakers and 20 sports legends, including Olympic medalists, alongside sector representatives and international federation members. Conceptualized by ESP 360 Degree Solution, IAMGAME 2026 will focus on four key themes, including a platform for sports-tech startups to connect with investors and a dedicated awards ceremony.

TRENDING

1
Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audits

Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audi...

Global
2
Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Global
3
Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

Global
4
BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026