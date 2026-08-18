Nelson Tenths Bill Clears Way for Return of 3,000 Hectares

Around 3,000 hectares of land across the top of New Zealand's South Island are set to be formally restored to their rightful owners after the Te Here-ā-Nuku (Nelson Tenths) Bill passed its third reading in Parliament.

The legislation brings a major legal chapter closer to an end after a dispute stretching back more than 180 years. Attorney-General Chris Bishop said the High Court had found that land in parts of Nelson, Tasman and Golden Bay had always belonged to descendants of the original owners, while the Crown had held the property for many years in the role of trustee.

Once the Bill receives Royal Assent, legal title to the trust land can be transferred from the Crown to the trustees of Te Here-ā-Nuku Trust, completing the central step required to recognise the beneficial owners' rights to the land.

Land ownership dispute stretches back generations

The Nelson Tenths case has deep historical roots, making the passage of the legislation much more than an administrative transfer of property. The land involved has remained connected to descendants of its original owners despite being held by the Crown, creating a dispute that continued across several generations before reaching this stage.

Bishop described the restoration as the conclusion of a wrong lasting more than 180 years, while acknowledging the patience of Mr Stafford and his whānau and the work of Te Here-ā-Nuku Trust in reaching a resolution.

The legislation follows the High Court's findings on ownership and provides the mechanism needed to move the legal title out of Crown hands. The transfer covers approximately 3,000 hectares spread across Nelson, Tasman and Golden Bay, giving the measure a substantial geographic footprint across the upper South Island.

For the beneficial owners, the change means legal title will finally align with the ownership position recognised by the court rather than continuing under the Crown's trusteeship.

Public access protected at important locations

The return of the land has also required arrangements for areas currently serving conservation, recreation and other public purposes. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said both parties worked to recognise ownership while taking account of how parts of the land are currently being used.

Some privately owned land used by the Department of Conservation will be leased back to the Crown, allowing existing conservation activities and other important public functions to continue without preventing the transfer of ownership.

Arrangements have also been made to maintain public and visitor access to the coastal track along the Abel Tasman Great Walk. Public reserves at significant locations including Tōtaranui and Kaiteretere are also covered, addressing concerns about what the ownership change could mean for people who visit and use these areas.

The approach separates ownership from public use in places where continued access is considered important, allowing the land to return to its rightful owners while preserving agreed recreational and conservation uses.

Legal title transfer is the next step

Passing the third reading does not immediately complete the land transfer. The Bill must first receive Royal Assent before the formal process of transferring legal title can take place.

At that point, the Crown, which has been holding the land as the previous trustee, will transfer title to the trustees of Te Here-ā-Nuku Trust. That process will turn the legal and parliamentary decisions into a formal change in registered ownership.

Both ministers described the outcome as the product of sustained work between the Crown and Te Here-ā-Nuku Trust. The agreement recognises the rights of the beneficial owners while creating practical arrangements for land that has become closely connected with conservation areas, walking tracks and public reserves.

After more than 180 years of dispute, Royal Assent and the subsequent title transfers will bring the land back under the legal ownership of those recognised as its rightful owners.